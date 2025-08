Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Erica Mena called out Safaree Samuels over his antics at a Chris Brown concert while allegedly dodging child support and parental duties.

Erica Mena tore into Safaree Samuels after he posted videos from a Chris Brown concert in Miami, calling him the “poster boy” for “deadbeat” dads and accusing him of lying in court to avoid paying child support.

While Safaree shared clips of himself singing along in VIP at Chris Brown’s “Breezy Bowl XX” tour opener earlier this week, Erica was thousands of miles away in Greece, watching from afar—and not impressed.

She unloaded on her Instagram Story, blasting her ex-husband for what she described as performative emotion and parental neglect.

“The world’s poster boy deadbeat at the Chris Brown concert shedding fake tears for yet another man,” she wrote. “Clown, ain’t you in court right now lying under oath about being broke just so you don’t have to lift a finger or a dollar for kids you don’t even see. Even your mother should be ashamed.”

The former Love & Hip Hop star didn’t stop there. She called his behavior “embarrassing” and reminded him that their children need more than social media theatrics. In a follow-up post, she extended her message to other women dealing with absentee fathers.

“To every woman who has reached out to me Thank you. I see you,” she wrote. “Your messages have all touched me. The fact that so many of us are dealing with these so-called fathers who scream ‘broke’ in court is sick. They’d rather flaunt this fake lifestyle over actually providing for their own kids. Flaunting luxury and a fake lifestyle online like it’s a performance.”

She continued, “And let’s not ignore the weak circle of ‘men’ and the women in family who proudly stand with these weak Dead beats who they know don’t even really spend time with their kids let alone provide says so much. It’s disgusting.”

Safaree has not publicly addressed Erica’s pointed remarks but did post a cryptic caption on Instagram that read, “Ya couldn’t pay me to be miserable.”

The two reality TV personalities tied the knot in 2019, welcomed two children together, and finalized their divorce in 2022.

Since then, they’ve been locked in a contentious legal battle over custody and financial support.