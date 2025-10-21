Salt-N-Pepa Talks Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction As Tragedy Strikes Group

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Salt-N-Pepa appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America and GMA3 on Monday (October 20) and discussed their historic induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame even as the group suffered a major setback with the death of Pepa’s mother.

The pioneering Hip-Hop duo, consisting of Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, earned their place among the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees alongside Outkast and other notable artists.

Their selection marks a significant milestone for female representation in Hip-Hop’s recognition at the prestigious institution.

“It feels amazing. We’ve done all the things now, right? We got the Walk of Fame and the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Grammys. We could go on and on. I don’t think there’s an accolade we haven’t gotten, so we’re very excited,” Salt said. “We’ve always taken our influence seriously, as far as, you know, we know that we impact women with our lyrics and who we are. We always say we brought fun fashion and femininity to Hip-Hop and that really resonated with a lot of women and men.”

Salt-N-Pepa broke barriers as the first major all-female rap group and the first women in rap to achieve platinum status, earning them the title “First Ladies of Rap.”

The group has sold more than 15 million records worldwide throughout their career, with hits like “Push It,” “Shoop” and “Whatta Man” becoming cultural anthems.

“I think we changed, or helped to change, the scope of women empowerment, and that feels amazing to be a part of that change, or to help spearhead that,” DJ Spinderella said.

Their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Their recognition comes as Hip-Hop continues to gain acknowledgment at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Salt-N-Pepa joining the ranks of other rap pioneers who have been honored by the institution.

The group’s influence extends beyond music, as they helped pave the way for future generations of female rappers in the industry.

At the end of the interview, both group members paid their respects to Pepa’s mom, showcasing the tight bond between the three pioneering women of Hip-Hop culture.