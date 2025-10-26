Sammie Addresses Arrest For Alleged Assault & Child Abuse in Georgia

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sammie responded to his arrest for battery and child cruelty in Georgia with a cryptic Instagram message.

Sammie, the R&B artist best known for his early 2000s single “I Like It,” was arrested in Georgia on October 19 on charges of battery and child cruelty tied to a domestic incident involving his partner and their child.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Sammie Lee Bush Jr., 38, was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree battery as family violence and third-degree cruelty to children.

Authorities allege the singer physically assaulted his girlfriend, Teanna Reid, in the presence of their child. He was released shortly after posting a $1,050 bond.

The arrest came just days before Sammie was scheduled to perform at One Musicfest on October 25, a major festival appearance.

In a message shared with his Instagram followers, Sammie appeared to address the situation without directly naming the incident.

“Happy Sunday, first and foremost. I’m gonna let God have his say, and the courts have their say, and the truth shall set you free. Love. I appreciate y’all. Thank y’all for the concerns. Love,” Sammie said.

The allegations have reignited online conversations about the singer, especially after previous social media claims by Reid accused him of abuse.

On Instagram, Sammie called out The Shade Room for their coverage, writing in their comment section, “SR yall know better. Should’ve hit me & my team first for the facts opposed for click bait, yall know how I rock. Yall brought me back career wise. But I see yall pushing the agenda of negativity and that’s fine. God bless yall. I pray the apologies are as loud as the lies and offenses.”

Sammie has not issued a formal statement beyond his social media comments. As of now, his next court date has not been publicly announced.



