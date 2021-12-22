Saweetie and Jack Harlow will be part of the NBC special ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

Saweetie and Jack Harlow will help bring in the new year on NBC.

The two rappers have been announced for NBC’s upcoming special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels is executive producing the event, which will be hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” Jen Neal, NBCUniversal’s Executive Vice President of Live Events, Specials and E! News, said in a press release.

Saweetie and Jack Harlow have been booked to perform at the event, which will air live from Miami on December 31.

The special will also feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, 24kGoldn, Anitta and Kitty Ca$h. NBC is promising surprise guests as well.

Saweetie and Jack Harlow aren’t the only notable rappers performing on a New Year’s Eve special though. Hip Hop fans can also catch Big Boi, Polo G, French Montana and Macklemore on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest over on ABC.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. Eastern on December 31 and run until 12:30 a.m. Viewers can watch it on NBC or livestream the event on Peacock.

Check out a teaser for the special below.