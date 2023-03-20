Saweetie Reveals 2023 ‘Candy Crush’ All Stars Tournament Championship Rings

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

On March 23, the Candy Crush All Stars Tournament will begin. “Icy Grl” rapper Saweetie teamed up with the Candy Crush Saga video game and Atlanta-based jeweler Icebox to reveal the tourney’s championship rings.

Saweetie also stars in a new video that presents the diamond-encrusted jewelry designed by Icebox’s Mo, Rafi, and Zahir “Z” Jooma. The first, second, and third-place winners of the Candy Crush All Stars Tournament will receive a ring.

“As the original ‘ICY GRL’, you know I love my ice! Icebox’s pieces are so special and amazing. It was a pleasure developing the idea for the short film created in partnership with director Scott Kelley and Candy Crush Saga,” states Saweetie.

She continues, “I even flexed my best athletic skills inspired by my favorite female spy movie, but I still couldn’t get those beautiful rings on my fingers! The Candy Crush championship rings need to be a part of my icy collection, so I’ll definitely be tapping into the All Stars tournament! I know das right!”

The free-to-enter Candy Crush All Stars Tournament is open to anyone over 18 years old from the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Ireland, Finland, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Greece, and Portugal.

Ten finalists will have the chance to reach the Live Final in London and take home a share of the $250,000 prize pot as well as the Icebox rings. The handcrafted rings include amethysts, yellow/orange sapphires, rubies, blue topaz, and brown tourmaline. Each band is set into the 14K gold candy drip.

“When Candy Crush Saga came to us and asked us to create their first-ever All Stars championship rings, it was an opportunity we couldn’t turn down. We’ve designed for platinum-selling artists, and next-level athletes, and now we’re handcrafting a one-of-a-kind piece of ice for the best Crushers out there,” adds Zahir “Z” Jooma, Icebox Founder/designer.

For more information about the 2023 Candy Crush All Stars Tournament visit candycrush-saga.web.app.