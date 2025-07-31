EXCLUSIVE: Sean Kingston’s Legal Team Implodes—Lawyer Now An Adversary

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean Kingston’s attorney-client relationship with Robert Rosenblatt blew up so badly that the lawyer wants out.

Sean Kingston is done with his lawyer and his lawyer might be even more done with him.

Robert A. Rosenblatt, who was representing Kingston in his federal fraud case, is trying to distance himself from the singer after their attorney-client relationship crashed and burned.

The drama’s been bubbling for months, but now Rosenblatt is officially begging the judge to let him walk away from the case, claiming things between him and Kingston are so bad they’re basically on opposite teams.

This all hit the fan after Kingston fired off a blunt email back in May telling Rosenblatt to zip it.

“I am writing to formally request that you cease speaking to the media or any other third parties regarding my case, as the information being shared is incorrect and potentially damaging. I also want to remind you of the importance of maintaining attorney client privilege…Furthermore, do not speak on my behalf to the prosecutor, judge or anyone else from this point forward,” Kingston said.

Rosenblatt first tried to ditch the case back in May 2025, but the court blocked him. Now he’s back with receipts saying the relationship is toast. Kingston doesn’t trust him and has accused him of leaking information to a local journalist.

Rosenblatt swears he didn’t, but the damage was done.

“It is apparent from [Kingston’s] emails and texts that he does not want the undersigned to ‘talk judges or prosecutors’ on his behalf,” Rosenblatt wrote. “He did not oppose the withdrawal of counsel in the state case. Further, it is clear that irreconcilable differences have terminated the attorney-client relationship to the extent that it has become adversarial.”

Rosenblatt says Kingston’s got another lawyer, Zeljka Bozanic, who will handle things from here, including sentencing. The feds don’t care if Rosenblatt dips either, so he’s asking the court again to let him off the hook.

Kingston has already been convicted on multiple fraud charges along with his mom, Janice Turner. The feds say they ran a million-dollar scam using fake wire receipts to score luxury cars, jewelry and even a massive LED TV.

Turner’s already been sentenced to five years in prison. Kingston’s hearing is set for August 28 and he’s looking at up to 100 years, though prosecutors only want around six and a half.