Sexyy Red Steps Into Hollywood Spotlight With “Rolling Loud” Movie Role

Sexyy Red will trade concert stages for Hollywood sets as the breakout St. Louis rapper makes her acting debut in the upcoming comedy film Rolling Loud.

Sexyy Red joins fellow rappers Ty Dolla $ign and Ski Mask The Slump God as the latest musical artists to cross over from the recording booth to the silver screen.

The trio will appear alongside Hollywood veterans Owen Wilson, Henry Winkler and comedian Matt Rife in the film named after the internationally acclaimed Hip-Hop festival.

Rolling Loud isn’t your typical festival flick.

At its heart is a whimsical yet true story of an overprotective father, portrayed by Wilson, who attempts a covert operation to sneak his son into the massive Hip-Hop event.

Naturally, the father-son duo’s escapade quickly spirals into comedic disorder as they navigate swarming festival-goers, vigilant security guards and quirky companions who amplify the comedic chaos.

According to Variety, production on the R-rated comedy is already rolling in Atlanta under the creative guidance of Jeremy Garelick, the CEO of American High, who is multitasking as director, writer and producer.

Garelick is backed by executive producers Ryan Kroft and Michael Rapino from Live Nation Productions, ensuring the film stays true to the festival’s authenticity.

Moviegoers eager to witness the festival frenzy must wait until the film’s 2026 release date. Meanwhile, Sexyy Red’s Hollywood aspirations won’t keep her from the festival stage.

She and Ski Mask The Slump God are confirmed performers for the real-life Rolling Loud California festival in Hollywood Park on March 15 and 16.

The stacked lineup includes headliners A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti and Peso Pluma.