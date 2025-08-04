Sha’Carri Richardson’s Boyfriend Calls Her “Great Person” Following Airport Fight

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sha’Carri Richardson got arrested at a Seattle airport, but Christian Coleman says she’s still a “great person.”

Sha’Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman had themselves a messy moment at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that ended with her in cuffs, but Coleman says don’t let that fool you—she’s still solid.

Richardson was busted on July 27 after a heated exchange with Coleman allegedly turned physical. Cops say it went down at a TSA checkpoint where she reportedly snatched his backpack, blocked his path, shoved him into a pillar and tossed a pair of headphones at him. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing.

She got booked into the South Correctional Entity jail in Des Moines, Washington, that Sunday night and was released Monday afternoon, according to reports.

Cops say Coleman didn’t want to press charges and told them he didn’t wanna be seen as a victim either.

Now Coleman’s speaking up and clearing the air during an interview with CITIUS MAG.

“I feel like it was just a sucky situation all around. I don’t feel as if she should’ve been arrested. People have discussions and emotions. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you. Everybody. I’m in the business of extending grace and mercy and love, I don’t try to look at obstacles, either,” Coleman said.

He wasn’t feeling the way the story got spun.

“I hate the narrative too, it’s so negative. Like I said…even talking to the cop, he was like, ‘There’s nothing I can do.’ I understood, but like I said, it was just a sucky situation. She’s a human being, and a great person,” Coleman added.

Coleman also gave her props, calling her the best female athlete in the world and saying she’s dealing with stuff nobody else can really get.

“We’re two dominant personalities and she’s the best female athlete in the world,” he said. “I see it every day. She just has a lot of things going on. A lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. She’s one of one. And I’m one of one too…she’s gon’ be just fine, I’m gon’ be good too. So it is what it is.”