Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested For Giving Boyfriend The Beats

Sha’Carri Richardson ended up in handcuffs after a heated fight with Christian Coleman at a Seattle airport.

Sha’Carri Richardson got cuffed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a run-in with her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, that ended with her booked on a domestic violence charge.

Cops say she pushed him around, tossed headphones at him and made a whole scene near a TSA checkpoint. The whole thing popped off Sunday night (July 27) while the sprinter duo was going through airport security.

According to the police report, Richardson shoved Coleman more than once, causing him to stumble into a column. Then she allegedly launched a pair of headphones at him.

Security footage reportedly shows Coleman trying to walk away from the drama, but Richardson kept the contact going. Cops said she was the aggressor in the situation, and she ended up getting slapped with a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge.

Coleman didn’t press charges and told officers he didn’t want to be listed as a victim. But that didn’t stop the arrest.

Richardson was hauled off to the South Correctional Entity jail in Des Moines, Washington. She got out the next day after spending about 19 hours behind bars.

Despite the chaos, both athletes still showed up at the U.S. Track and Field Championships not long after, although Richardson pulled out of some events.

The pair has been together for over two years, with their relationship becoming public in recent months.

So far, USA Track & Field hasn’t said a word about the incident.