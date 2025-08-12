Sha’Carri Richardson Breaks Silence After Domestic Violence Arrest: “I Refuse To Run Away”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sha’Carri Richardson opened up after her domestic violence arrest, calling it a moment of “self-reflection” and accountability.

Sha’Carri Richardson addressed her arrest and the fallout from a domestic violence incident involving fellow sprinter Christian Coleman in a late-night Instagram Story on Monday (August 12), breaking her silence weeks after the confrontation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Richardson, 24, was taken into custody on July 27 after an argument escalated into a physical altercation. According to police reports and surveillance footage, she shoved Coleman into a column. She also repeatedly invaded his personal space and threw headphones at him.

Officers arrested her on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault. She was booked into SCORE Jail and released the following day.

Despite Coleman declining to press charges or cooperate further, Washington state law mandates an arrest in domestic violence cases when officers respond shortly after the incident.

In her video message, Richardson didn’t directly mention Coleman or the arrest. However, she acknowledged the consequences of her actions and expressed a desire to grow from the experience.

Rihardson reflected on her actions following her domestic violence arrest, saying she’s holding herself accountable for putting both herself and someone she cares for in a compromising situation.

“I see myself,” she stated. “I’m taking this time to not only see myself, but give myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am in my heart, in my spirit, and not allowing this moment, but accepting this moment to be more.”

She also said she’s using this time for self-reflection, personal growth, and to seek help, vowing to face challenges head-on and become better for herself, her family, and her fans.

Richardson concluded, “So more than anything, I refuse to run away … but face everything that comes to me head-on because everything on the other side is greater. What you got to go through in order to get there.”

Sha’Carri Richardson Places Second In Latest Race

The arrest came just days before Richardson competed in the 100-meter preliminary heat at the U.S. National Championships, where she placed second but later withdrew from the finals and skipped the 200-meter event entirely.

As the reigning 100-meter world champion, she still holds an automatic berth at the upcoming World Championships.

Surveillance footage of the airport incident was later made public. The video confirmed the details outlined in the police report and fueling widespread media coverage.