Shakira On Cardi B: “She’s Like The Symbol Of Female Empowerment”

The global icon enlisted the Bronx rapper for her new album.

Shakira recruited Hip-Hop star Cardi B for her “Puntería” single. That David Stewart-produced, Spanish-English collaboration arrived on March 22.

This week, Shakira stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new project. The Colombian singer spoke about working with Cardi B for her twelfth studio LP, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

“I met her in Paris during fashion week. I just thought I had this song, ‘Puntería,’ which is a focus track of the album, and I thought she would be perfect for this because I think this album needed a dose of someone like her,” Shakira told Jimmy Fallon.

The three-time Grammy Award winner continued, “She’s like the symbol of female empowerment to me. She’s just so unapologetic. She says what she thinks. She doesn’t ask for permission. And this is an album that celebrates that kind of strength in women.”

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran also features Bizarrap, Rauw Alejandro, Grupo Frontera, Ozuna, Karol G, Manuel Turizo, Fuerza Regida and Tiësto. The 16-track effort already earned 7x-platinum RIAA Latin certification.

March 2024 has been a busy month for Cardi B. In addition to appearing on Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, the Bronx-raised rapper released the solo songs “Like What (Freestyle)” and “Enough (Miami).”

Cardi B also showed up on the remix for Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me” alongside R&B vocalist SZA. In 2023, the former Rhythm + Flow reality show judge provided verses for songs by Latto, FendiDa Rappa, and Offset.