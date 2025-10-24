Shaquille O’Neal’s Custom Car Was Taken In High-Tech Theft

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shaquille O’Neal lost a $180,000 custom Range Rover during a transport from Georgia to Louisiana after authorities say someone may have hijacked the delivery using fake credentials.

The NBA Hall of Famer had the luxury SUV picked up on a Monday, but it never reached its destination. The vehicle, tailored to fit O’Neal’s towering 7-foot-1 frame, was reported missing later that day.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident, stating, “Preliminary information suggests that an unauthorised individual or company may have taken possession of the vehicle under false pretences.”

Investigators believe the theft may have stemmed from a digital intrusion into the car transport company’s system. The company is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the recovery of the SUV.

A tow truck tied to Griffin Wrecker Service was used to move the vehicle to an address in Atlanta.

“Further inquiries revealed that a tow truck registered to Griffin Wrecker Service was involved in transporting the vehicle to an address in Atlanta. The person believed to have coordinated the tow has not yet been fully identified,” the sheriff’s office said.

Despite the loss, O’Neal’s garage remains well-stocked. On a previous episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the former Laker casually admitted, “I have 40 cars and I don’t know why.”

The investigation remains active as of this week, with the vehicle still unrecovered.