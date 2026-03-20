Shawty Lo Jr. Leads Four-Day Tribute To Atlanta Rap Legend

Shawty Lo Jr. is bringing the whole city together this weekend to honor his father’s legacy with a four-day celebration that’s got Atlanta moving.

Down 4 Lo Week kicked off on Thursday (March 19) and runs through March 22, featuring events that’ll keep the culture alive and the community connected.

According to Atlanta News First, Lo Jr. and his family are putting together to make sure everybody remembers what his pops meant to the city.

“Down For A Lo Week really just came from my pops. His day was coming up, and I wanted to have a way to celebrate him and honor him. So I called two members from my team. I was like, ‘hey, we should do something for my dad.’ And one person said my dad [was] the type of person, he would party for the whole week or the whole month for his day. And we came up with Down For A Low Week.”

A candlelight vigil at Club Crucial on Hollowell is where it started, as a tribute to a man who built a movement that still echoes through the streets today.

Shawty Lo passed away in 2016 in a car crash, but his influence on snap music and Atlanta Hip-Hop remains untouchable.

He was a founding member of D4L, the group that gave the world “Laffy Taffy,” a track that topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2005 and became a cultural moment.

Beyond the hits, he was known for bringing neighborhoods together and showing younger artists how to stay connected to their roots while building something bigger.

Down 4 Lo Week is proof that his legacy isn’t fading, it’s growing. The family’s making sure that every year, Atlanta stops to remember what Shawty Lo built.