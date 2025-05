Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Shedeur Sanders became the center of a $100 million lawsuit after a fan blamed the NFL for emotional distress tied to his draft selection.

Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected tumble to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft has triggered a $100 million lawsuit from a self-identified Colorado supporter who claims the league’s handling of the quarterback’s draft stock caused him emotional trauma.

Filed in a Georgia federal court by a man using the alias “John Doe,” the suit accuses the NFL of orchestrating a biased narrative that harmed Sanders’ reputation and, in turn, inflicted psychological damage on the plaintiff as a devoted consumer of the sport, according to Fox Sports.

The complaint alleges that media reports claiming Sanders “tanked interviews,” “wasn’t prepared,” and “was too cocky” amounted to “slanderous statements” that unfairly shaped public perception and contributed to his draft-day slide.

The plaintiff argues these portrayals were not only damaging but also racially motivated, citing alleged violations of the Civil Rights Act.

The lawsuit also claims the NFL breached the Sherman Antitrust Act, accusing teams of colluding to manipulate the draft process and depress Sanders’ value.

Lawsuit Alleges NFL Teams’ “Collusion”

“Collusion among NFL teams to influence the drafting process and the subsequent low selection of Shedeur Sanders,” the filing reads.

The plaintiff is demanding $100 million in punitive damages, a formal acknowledgment from the league for the emotional distress caused, a public apology to Sanders, and a retraction of the statements he deems defamatory.

He also calls for reforms to ensure future draft selections are based solely on merit.

According to the filing, Doe is a longtime Colorado football follower who attended games and closely tracked Sanders’ college career.

He claims the draft outcome led to “frustration, disappointment and psychological harm as a fan.”

The NFL has not commented publicly on the lawsuit.

Sanders, once projected as a top-three pick, was selected 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns. Despite the late-round selection, he quickly became a popular figure, with his No. 12 jersey topping rookie sales charts.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry defended the pick, saying, “We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the draft.”

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III criticized the team’s quarterback situation, calling it “set up for dysfunction” due to Deshaun Watson’s hefty contract.