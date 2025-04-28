Shedeur Sanders Quits Rap Career After NFL Draft Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shedeur Sanders dropped his rap career after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, declaring “I just want to ball, bro” during his live draft stream.

Shedeur Sanders ended his brief rap career and pledged to focus on the NFL after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 draft.

Shedeur Sanders, once projected as a top-three pick, fell to No. 144 overall, a stunning drop that fueled heated debates and drove a 40% spike in day-two draft viewership compared to last year, according to ESPN.

His unexpected slide even drew comparisons to Colin Kaepernick’s NFL exile, though opinions varied on whether race played a role.

During his live draft stream, Sanders made his priorities clear.

“I just want to ball, bro. I just want to ball,” Shedeur Sanders said, signaling the end of his music pursuits.

Sanders launched his rap career in 2024 with “Perfect Timing,” a track that became a Colorado anthem after touchdowns and racked up almost 6 million streams on Spotify.

His lyrics flaunted a lifestyle of luxury, name-dropping a $70,000 Audemars Piguet watch and a Mercedes-Maybach bought with NIL earnings.

He followed up with “Life” in early 2025.

Despite gaining traction in music, Sanders decided to walk away from the mic to chase his NFL dreams with the Browns.