Shy Glizzy’s DJ Debunks Rumor Of Rapper’s Death

Unfounded rumors of Shy Glizzy’s death started circulating on social media, but the rapper is alive and well.

DJ Flow, who works with Shy Glizzy, shut down baseless claims about the rapper dying. The DJ spoke out after the rumor surfaced on social media.

“SHY GLIZZY IS ALIVE F### IS WRONG WITH YALL,” DJ Flow wrote on Twitter.

DJ Flow also posted a screenshot of a text to prove his friend was alive. Shy Glizzy sent the DJ a photo to confirm he was fine.

“For the weirdos who need confirmation,” DJ Flow wrote.

Shy Glizzy seemingly became the subject of the death rumor due to a case of mistaken identity. An Instagram account focused on the Washington, D.C. area erroneously identified him as the victim of a shooting.

Earlier this year, the D.C. native was arrested after allegedly getting into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles. He was charged with making criminal threats.

Authorities claimed the rapper pulled a gun on the woman. He denied threatening her.

Shy Glizzy was released after posting a $50,000 bond. His ex-girlfriend sought a restraining order. She accused him of threatening to kill her after she broke up with him.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order in May. The “White Girl’ creator was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the woman and not contact her.