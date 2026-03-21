Shyne Calls Brandy A Liar As Dating Claims Cross Into Legal Territory

Shyne keeps pushing his Brandy story while Ray J threatens violence and Brandy denies everything in a messy 90s throwback.

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Shyne won’t let this one go, and the decades-old tension between him and Brandy just went up all over social media again.

The ex-Bad Boy rapper resurfaced old claims about his romantic history with the R&B icon during a podcast appearance, which immediately triggered Ray J to post a profanity-filled video threatening violence against anyone disrespecting his sister.

What started as casual conversation on “It Is What It Is” quickly spiraled into a full-blown family feud with Brandy herself forced to issue a public statement.

Brandy made it crystal clear she never dated Shyne, describing their connection as strictly platonic and nothing more.

She also distanced herself from Ray J’s aggressive response, saying she didn’t ask him to defend her and doesn’t support his threatening language toward the podcast participants.

However Shyne doubled down and accused Brandy of being nothing but a lowdown liar.

“She has lied to the public before,” Shyne told TMZ. “Let’s be real. She’s not innocent in how this whole narrative has been shaped. I’m not gonna sit here and let people rewrite history to protect her image.”

Brandy’s fanbase, known as The Army, launched coordinated attacks on social media accusing Shyne of clout-chasing and harassment.

Per TMZ’s reporting on the situation, Brandy’s legal team sent cease and desist letters to multiple podcast networks demanding they remove episodes containing the disputed claims about her dating history.