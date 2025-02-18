SIGNS: Delta Aircraft Crash Lands Upside Down At Toronto Airport

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Another plane crash has occurred in North America, leaving an aircraft overturned and dozens of passengers injured.

According to NBC News, at least 15 people were injured Monday (February 17) after a Delta plane overturned upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The crash left the aircraft flipped upside-down on the runway, prompting an emergency evacuation.

Footage from the scene captured the surreal moment as emergency workers rushed to assist passengers and secure the crash site. One passenger, John Nelson, recorded a video as he exited the plane.

“We just landed,” John Nelson said. “Our plane crashed. It’s upside-down.”

Describing the chaos around him, he reassured viewers that “most people appear to be OK” and that passengers were in the process of evacuating.

All passengers and crew members were accounted for, according to the airport. Peel Regional Paramedic Services confirmed that 12 people sustained minor injuries and were transported by ground for medical attention. Two others, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s, were in critical condition and airlifted to trauma centers in Toronto. A child was also taken to The Hospital for Sick Children for evaluation.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing in Toronto around 2:45 p.m. lcoal time. The CRJ-900 aircraft had departed from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with 76 passengers and four crew members onboard.

Severe weather conditions may have played a role in the accident. Winds at the time were between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. While earlier lake effect snow had been reported, visibility was clear at the time of landing. The temperature was 18 degrees, with a windchill of -2 as passengers were evacuated.

Praise God for the safety of these Delta airlines passengers from Minneapolis to Toronto. Reports of eight injuries, one critical, and the rest unharmed. The plane landed in 70mph winds and appears to have flipped completely upside down, ripping off at least one of the wings. pic.twitter.com/Sj3Qcg7SjA — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 17, 2025

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has launched an investigation into the crash, with assistance from the National Transportation Safety Board in the U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that FAA investigators are en route to Toronto and coordinating with Canadian officials.

Operations at Toronto Pearson were temporarily halted due to the emergency, causing delays and cancellations. Delta Air Lines stated there were no reported fatalities and assured that they are fully cooperating with authorities to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash highlights an increasing trend in accidents in the airline industry, which have caused heightened scrutiny on air traffic control safety measures amid both the crash in Philadelphia earlier this month and the deadly Black Hawk helicopter crash in Washington D.C. last month.

See the video of the wreckage as recorded by the passenger in the post above.