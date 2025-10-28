Silkk The Shocker Delivered Big News About Juvenile After Verzuz Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Silkk The Shocker announced a long-awaited collab with Juvenile after their No Limit vs. Cash Money reunion reignited Southern Hip-Hop’s golden era.

Silkk The Shocker unveiled plans for a long-awaited collaboration with Juvenile after reliving the glory days of Southern Hip-Hop during the No Limit versus Cash Money Verzuz clash at ComplexCon in Las Vegas.

The announcement of a joint track with Juvenile comes as a natural next step for the two artists, who have maintained a friendly relationship despite their labels’ competitive history.

While the late ’90s and early 2000s saw No Limit and Cash Money battling for dominance, there was never real animosity—just two powerhouse labels pushing each other to excel.

The No Limit veteran performed the 1998 anthem “It Ain’t My Fault.” Although Mystikal was absent due to incarceration, Silkk held it down with fellow No Limit Soldiers Fiend and Mac, delivering a set that reminded the crowd of the label’s peak-era magic.

Silkk, who’s spent recent years largely out of the spotlight, seemed energized by the idea of teaming up with Juvenile. The collaboration, he said, has been a long time coming. The two have shared mutual admiration for years, and the Verzuz event only reignited their creative spark.

Juvenile, known for his breakout hit “Ha,” echoed Silkk’s sentiments on the event’s spirit of unity. His involvement in the upcoming project signals a continued effort to bridge any lingering gaps between the two camps and further celebrate the city’s musical legacy.

From launching chart-topping acts to redefining the Southern sound, No Limit and Cash Money helped put the city on the map. Now, decades later, Silkk and Juvenile are poised to bring that history full circle with new music that connects past and present.

No release date has been confirmed, but the collaboration is expected to drop soon.