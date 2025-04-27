Slim Thug Calls On Deion Sanders To Create “New NFL” After Draft Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Slim Thug urged Deion Sanders to lead a “new NFL” after Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide, citing systemic issues and calling for Black ownership in football.

Slim Thug unleashed a bold call for change, urging Deion Sanders and retired Black NFL players to launch a “new NFL” after Shedeur Sanders’ controversial draft slide to the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 144.

The Houston Hip-Hop veteran did not mince words as he criticized the NFL’s handling of Shedeur, who had been projected as a first-round talent but plummeted to the fifth round.

Slim Thug said the situation revealed deeper systemic problems within the league’s structure.

“Black men, never put your hands, put your life in the hands of a white man, the same people who enslaved you don’t make no sense, kid,” he said.

Slim Thug pointed to Deion Sanders’ coaching success at Jackson State and Colorado as proof that building something powerful outside the NFL is possible.

Sanders’ coaching record speaks for itself.

At Jackson State, he led the Tigers to a 27-5 record and two SWAC titles between 2020 and 2022. After taking over a struggling Colorado program, Sanders turned the Buffaloes around with a 9-3 record in 2024, tying for first place in the Big 12.

“Of course, we can’t jump out and be as successful as the NFL in one year…just like he [Deion Sanders] showed what he could do with Jackson [State Tigers]. Just like he showed what he could do with Colorado Colorado [Buffaloes]. We need Deion to start a new NFL”

Shedeur’s unexpected fall in the draft has stirred intense debate across sports media.

Stephen A. Smith compared the situation to Colin Kaepernick’s banishment from the league, while some critics suggested nepotism concerns surrounding Deion Sanders played a role.

Others, including former Rep. Jamaal Bowman argued race was a factor.

The NFL doesn’t like Shaduer Sanders because he wears gold chains and talks like a rapper. They don’t care that he’s a leader, intelligent, tough and completed 77% of his passes with no o line and no running game.



He’s entitled but Eli Manning wasn’t entitled when he refused to… pic.twitter.com/EzIbDmyZRJ — Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) April 25, 2025

“The NFL doesn’t like Shaduer Sanders because he wears gold chains and talks like a rapper. They don’t care that he’s a leader, intelligent, tough and completed 77% of his passes with no o line and no running game,” Bowman said. “America continues to fear strong black men who come from means and have a strong sense of themselves without submitting to the ‘dominant’ culture.”

Slim Thug, who has long advocated for Black economic independence, doubled down on his belief that wealthy former players could create a rival league.

“Once you got no Black owners in the NFL and 80% of the NFL is Black, it’s a problem..so of course they can get together and do s### like this,” Slim Thug said.