Smokey Robinson Legal Team Blasts $50M Lawsuit As “Media Circus”

Smokey Robinson is facing serious accusations and a $50 million lawsuit in Los Angeles where four former housekeepers claim the Motown legend sexually assaulted them at his homes in the San Fernando Valley and Las Vegas.

The women allege Smokey Robinson isolated them and coerced them into sexual acts against their will. The civil complaint, filed Tuesday, includes claims of sexual assault, sexual battery, false imprisonment and gender-based violence.

Robinson’s attorney, Christopher Frost, issued a sharp rebuttal, calling the lawsuit “vile” and insisting the allegations are fabricated.

Frost said the case is “simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon — $50 million, to be exact.” Frost also accused the plaintiffs’ legal team of attempting to manipulate public opinion.

“They have made vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson in an attempt to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create,” he said.

He urged the public to withhold judgment until more information is revealed.

“We will be addressing the numerous aspects of the complaint that defy credulity as well as issues relating to purported timelines, inconsistencies and relationships between the plaintiffs and others,” Frost added.