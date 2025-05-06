Smokey Robinson Accused Of Being Sex-Crazed Serial Rapist In $50M Lawsuit Filed By Housekeepers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Smokey Robinson has been accused of sexual assault by four former housekeepers in a civil lawsuit seeking $50 million in damages filed in Los Angeles.

Smokey Robinson may be crafting an album titled What the World Needs Now, but four _wo_men who once worked inside his California home say they found no inspiration behind closed doors.

Robinson, the 85-year-old Motown icon whose smooth vocals helped define American pop and soul music, is facing a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The complaint, brought by the Harris & Hayden Law Firm on behalf of four former housekeepers, accuses Robinson and his wife, Frances Robinson, of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender-based violence and fostering a hostile work environment.

The women, listed anonymously as Jane Does, allege the misconduct occurred over more than a decade at the couple’s residence in Chatsworth, California.

The accusations include unwanted sexual contact, coercion and repeated harassment.

Jane Doe 1 claims Smokey Robinson sexually assaulted her at least seven times between March 2023 and February 2024. She says he once locked her in his bedroom and groped her while she told him to stop.

Jane Doe 2 alleges Robinson assaulted her 23 times between 2016 and 2020, often luring her to parts of the house without security cameras. She says he warned her that his wife would retaliate if she rejected him.

Jane Doe 3 accuses Robinson of raping her more than 20 times from 2012 through 2024. She also claims he once offered her $500 for sex, which she refused.

The lawsuit also alleges Frances Robinson knew about her husband’s behavior, had previously settled similar claims and failed to protect the women.

The plaintiffs further accuse Frances of wage theft, denying legally required breaks and using racially offensive language.

“They’re Hispanic women who were employed as housekeepers by the Robinsons, earning below minimum wage. As low-wage workers in vulnerable positions, they lack the resources and options necessary to protect themselves from sexual assaults throughout their tenure as employees for the Robinsons,” said attorney John Harris.

The women are seeking at least $50 million in damages for emotional distress, economic losses and psychological trauma.

“We believe that Mr. Robinson is a serial and sick rapist that must be stopped,” Harris claimed.

Smokey Robinson, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and former frontman of The Miracles, helped shape the Motown sound with hits like “Tracks of My Tears” and “Cruisin’.”

His songwriting credits include classics for The Temptations and Marvin Gaye. His music continues to influence generations, sampled by Hip-Hop artists from Kanye West to J Dilla.

Robinson and his legal team have not responded publicly to the lawsuit.