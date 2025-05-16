Smokey Robinson Under Criminal Investigation For Abusing Housekeepers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Smokey Robinson is now the subject of a criminal investigation after four former employees accused him of rape and abuse spanning nearly two decades.

Smokey Robinson is under criminal investigation by Los Angeles County authorities after four former employees accused the Motown legend of rape, sexual battery and years of workplace abuse at his homes in California and Nevada.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed its Special Victims Bureau has opened an active case into the allegations, which span nearly two decades.

The incident involves multiple locations, including Robinson’s Chatsworth, Bell Canyon and Las Vegas properties.

The criminal probe follows a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this year.

The women—three former housekeepers and one personal assistant who also worked as a cook and hairdresser—allege Robinson repeatedly assaulted them between 2006 and 2024.

The assaults often occurred when his wife, Frances Robinson, was not present. One plaintiff claims she was raped at least 23 times. Another says she was assaulted more than 20 times during her 12 years of employment.

According to the lawsuit, Robinson allegedly summoned the women to private areas of the home, exposed himself and coerced them into sex acts.

One woman says she was raped in both the laundry room and garage.

The suit also claims Frances Robinson was aware of the abuse and failed to intervene, contributing to what the plaintiffs describe as a hostile work environment.

The women are seeking $50 million in damages. Robinson’s legal team has dismissed the allegations as completely false.

“They have made vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson in an attempt to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create,” his lawyer said.

Despite the civil case, Robinson’s attorney welcomed the criminal investigation.

No charges have been filed as of Thursday (May 15). Law enforcement has not released further details, citing the ongoing nature of the case.