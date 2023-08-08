Snoop Dogg Advises Moneybagg Yo To Make A Movie; Offers Blueprint On How To Do It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg wanted to see Moneybagg Yo create a movie because the Doggfather believes the Memphis-bred rapper is “more than just a rap star.”

Snoop Dogg encouraged Moneybagg Yo to expand beyond music on a new episode of the web show GGN. The D-O-Double G explained why he wanted to see Moneybagg Yo make a movie during an interview with the Memphis-bred rapper.

“I feel like you more than just a rap star,” Snoop Dogg told Moneybagg Yo. “And the people showing you that by the way they show up for your concerts.”

Moneybagg Yo asked Snoop Dogg for advice about balancing music with creating a film. The Doggfather suggested a way to combine the two.

“You make your record your movie, the soundtrack to your movie,” Snoop Dogg said. “Like you say, everything you write about is s### you went through, going through or you seen. Picture that being a m############ movie. If Moneybagg Yo had a movie to all his music right now, what would like that? Not a video – a movie.”

He added, “When you do your record, you do your record like, ‘OK, this record is strictly for this movie. I’ma shoot videos out of this s###, but I’m making a m############ movie, so you n##### can understand who I am.’”

Check out the rest of Snoop Dogg’s conversation with Moneybagg Yo here. The second half of their interview will be released on August 22.