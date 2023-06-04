Moneybagg Yo Shot Down Lil Wayne’s Original Verse For ‘Wockesha’ Remix

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” remix, which featured Lil Wayne and Ashanti, appeared on the deluxe edition of ‘A Gangsta’s Pain.’

Moneybagg Yo wasn’t satisfied with the first verse Lil Wayne recorded for the “Wockesha” remix.

The Interscope Records artist discussed his collaboration with Lil Wayne in an interview with Variety. Moneybagg Yo revealed he made Weezy redo a verse for the “Wockesha” remix, which dropped in 2021.

“I don’t know if anybody’s ever told Wayne this,” Moneybagg Yo said. “But he had actually done a verse before that one, and I was like, ‘Go back in for me.’ He did it and it came back how we heard it — super hard. It lets you know how serious I am about this.”

Moneybagg Yo is fresh off the release of his Hard to Love mixtape, which hit streaming services on Friday (June 2). He considers the project to be his most personal work to date.

“This project, Hard to Love, is more vulnerable,” he told Variety. “I’m bringing my fans in. This is what I’ve been going through in the last two years.”

He added, “I’m hard to love. I’ve got trust issues, I’ve been through a lot, experienced a lot of ups and downs. But on another scale, it’s hard to love people when they come with bad intentions.”

Hard to Love features collaborations with Future, GloRilla and Lil Durk. The mixtape is Moneybagg Yo’s first solo project since 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain.

Stream Hard to Love below.