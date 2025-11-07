Snoop Dogg & NBC Pull Plug On New Year’s Eve Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg canceled his NBC New Year’s Eve special to focus on the 2026 Winter Olympics, leaving the network’s holiday programming plans in limbo.

Snoop Dogg pulled the plug on his highly anticipated New Year’s Eve special with NBC, shelving the Miami-based broadcast to prioritize his hosting duties at the 2026 Olympics.

The West Coast Hip-Hop legend was set to headline a two-hour celebration on December 31, promising “a night packed with unforgettable music, iconic performances and surprise artist collaborations.”

But the network has officially scrapped the event, shifting its focus to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy.

“Sometimes the calendar gets in the way of the celebration, which is why my NBC family and I decided this winter was time for us all to focus on the Olympics,” Snoop said in a statement to Deadline. “But don’t worry, we’ll party together bigger and better later in 2026. Ya dig.”

NBCUniversal previously confirmed in September that Snoop Dogg—who became a breakout personality during the Paris Summer Olympics—will return for the 2026 Winter Games.

His role as a correspondent brought a laid-back, humorous twist to the network’s coverage, earning praise from viewers and media outlets alike, including NBC News.

Aside from his Olympic duties, Snoop is also back for a second round as a coach on NBC’s The Voice, continuing his presence on the network despite the canceled New Year’s Eve plans.

NBC has yet to announce what will take over the vacated time slot on December 31. In the meantime, viewers can still turn to ABC’s long-running Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest or CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Snoop Dogg’s next confirmed NBC appearance is tied to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.