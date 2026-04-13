Snoop Dogg Ready To Unify World Through New TV Show With Simon Cowell

Snoop Dogg’s cooking up a major TV partnership with Simon Cowell to create a show that brings the world together.

Snoop Dogg is ready to bring the world together through television, and he’s got Simon Cowell on his mind for the ultimate partnership.

The legendary rapper’s been cooking up ideas for over a decade about collaborating with the music mogul, and now he’s finally ready to make it happen.

He’s planning to take Cowell out for a curry when he returns to the UK in a couple weeks to pitch what could be a game-changing show that unites audiences globally.

“TV has moved on, the way people watch TV has moved on, but shows like The X Factor used to bring a nation together and we need more of that,” Snoop explained according to OK! Magazine.

He called Cowell a “bad ass Brit” and praised him as one of the great talent scouts of all time, believing the 66-year-old still has one incredible show left in him.

Snoop’s been thinking about this for years, and scheduling conflicts kept derailing the opportunity, but now with his ownership stake in Swansea FC keeping him in the UK more frequently, the timing feels right.

The rapper’s already proven he knows how to dominate television.

He’s been a major force in television production, with his Death Row Pictures company locked into a multi-year deal with NBCUniversal developing film and TV projects.

His hosting gigs span from VH1’s “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” to coaching on NBC’s “The Voice,” where he’s become a fan favorite bringing heart and mentorship to the competition.

Beyond the studio, Snoop’s been everywhere.

He served as Team USA’s honorary coach at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, bringing energy and hype to NBC’s coverage alongside Martha Stewart.

His multimedia empire keeps expanding and he was even offered a judging role on the US X Factor but turned it down, preferring to mentor artists instead of judge them.