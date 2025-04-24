Snoop Dogg Inks Massive Deal With NBCUniversal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg inked a multi-year pact with NBCUniversal through Death Row Pictures, expanding his creative reach across film, TV and streaming.

Snoop Dogg secured a sweeping multi-year deal with NBCUniversal through his Death Row Pictures banner after years of steady collaboration and creative investment across television, film and live entertainment.

The partnership cements Snoop’s growing influence within the entertainment giant, with projects spanning scripted content, sports programming and streaming.

The agreement also gives NBCUniversal first-look rights to film and TV concepts from Death Row Pictures, which will now operate out of Universal Studios.

“Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home. The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?” Snoop Dogg said.

One of the first major projects under the deal is a feature-length biopic chronicling Snoop’s rise from Long Beach to global Hip-Hop icon.

The biopic aims to deliver an honest portrayal of Snoop’s life and legacy, with Universal Pictures banking on its track record of successful music-centered films like Straight Outta Compton and 8 Mile.

The film is being developed by Universal Pictures and will be written by Joe Robert Cole, known for his work on Black Panther and directed by Allen Hughes, who co-directed Menace II Society.

The biopic marks the first full-length feature from Death Row Pictures since Snoop acquired Death Row Records in 2022.

Snoop, along with producer Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures President Sara Ramaker, will produce the film.

Casting is still underway, with a focus on finding a fresh face to play the rapper.

Snoop’s relationship with NBCUniversal has grown steadily over time.

He’s set to return as a coach on Season 28 of NBC’s The Voice this fall and previously appeared in Olympic coverage for NBC and Peacock.

His reality series Snoop Fatherhood: Cori Wayne’s Story also aired on E!, another NBCUniversal property.

The collaboration extends beyond traditional entertainment, with cross-portfolio projects in development across sports and streaming platforms.

Production on the Snoop Dogg biopic begins in early 2025.