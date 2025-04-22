Snoop Dogg Shares His Dream To Team Up With Gordon Ramsay In The Kitchen

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg revealed he wants to open a restaurant with Gordon Ramsay and says the celebrity chef already respects his skills in the kitchen.

Snoop Dogg wants to bring his culinary swagger to the restaurant world with Gordon Ramsay and says he’s already pitched the idea—possibly in Glasgow.

“I have told him I want to open a restaurant with him, and maybe it might even be in Glasgow,” Snoop told the Daily Record. “For real. We are always swapping cooking tips, and I do mean swapping. It’s not just one-way traffic, I send him tips as well – he respects Snoop as a chef.”

The Hip-Hop icon and self-proclaimed foodie isn’t just tossing out ideas—he’s serious about his kitchen game.

“My boy Gordon has got a worse mouth than me, but that’s only because of his passion,” he said. “You don’t become the best chef in the world without having the passion he does.”

It’s not the first time Snoop Dogg has expressed interest in working with Gordon Ramsey. He previously revealed they discussed opening an eatery, but their plans were scuppered by the pandemic.

Snoop’s ambitions in the food world don’t stop at opening a restaurant. He also has his eye on a judging seat on the British version of MasterChef.

“You better believe Snoop could be the new MasterChef judge,” he said last December. “My boy Gordon [Ramsay] judges on the U.S. version of the show, and I know he would back me to be able to judge on the U.K. version. He knows I’m not playing when it comes to food. He knows I can cook—I have even given him some tips.”

Gordon Ramsey Shares Cooking Tip From Snoop Dogg

“I’ve always been vocal about wanting to work on a U.K. show. I love the place—and for real, this could be the perfect opportunity,” he added.

Snoop’s culinary resume is already stacked. His 2018 cookbook From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen became a bestseller, and he co-hosted Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party with Martha Stewart.

He’s also ventured into food tech with his son Cordell Broadus through Food Fighters Universe, launching Dr. Bombay’s Sweet Exploration in Los Angeles—a dessert experience themed around his Bored Ape NFT character. In 2022, he introduced Snazzle Os, a line of THC-infused onion snacks, in partnership with TSUMo Snacks.

Then, in 2023, he teamed up with Master P to launch Broadus Foods, which rolled out Snoop Cereal nationwide through Post Consumer Brands, offering flavors like Fruity Hoopz with Marshmallows and Cinnamon Toasteez.

The rapper’s food empire continues to grow, but a joint venture with Ramsay could mark his biggest culinary move yet.