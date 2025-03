Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus welcomed her baby girl three months early, sharing an emotional message about her journey to motherhood.

Snoop Dogg has become a grandfather again after his daughter Cori Broadus welcomed her little girl three months before her due date.

The West Coast icon’s youngest child announced the news in a joint Instagram post with her fiancé Wayne Deuce, on Friday (February 1), sharing a black and white image of their daughter’s foot.

“The princess arrived at 6 months,” Broadus wrote in the caption. “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that He got me!”

She added, “Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far.”

Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s only daughter, opened up about the birth on her Instagram Stories.

“1st c-section was a success,” she wrote on a photo of her lying on the operating table. “s/o to the man up above.”

In a follow-up post, the first-time mom revealed that she went to the doctor thinking she “just had a bad case of gas,” but was later diagnosed with HELLP syndrome.

According to Yale Medicine, HELLP syndrome is a rare, life-threatening condition that stands for Hemolysis, Elevated Liver Enzyme Levels, and Low Platelet Levels. It typically occurs in the third trimester but can also develop during or after childbirth, leading to serious complications like hemorrhage or excessive bleeding.

Broadus explained that the syndrome “is very severe and can even cause death if untreated.” She added, “[The] doctors told me thank you for coming and if I would’ve waited a few more days it would’ve been really bad.”

She also offered a crucial reminder to other expectant mothers, urging them to trust their instincts.

“Ladies please listen to your bodies,” she stated. “Don’t believe everything you see on TIK TOK( talking to myself lowkey).”

Snoop Dogg Opens Up About Cori Suffering A Stroke In 2024

Last year, Cori Broadus revealed that she suffered a severe stroke in January 2024, a life-threatening event that changed her perspective.

“I was celebrating at a party, and then the next day, I’m in the hospital,” she shared. “I think it really scared everyone… You know, a stroke is no joke. It brought me and my family closer, [realizing] that anything can happen in the snap of a finger.”

Snoop Dogg also opened up about the terrifying experience.

“It’s hard for me to revisit that day,” he admitted. “Anyone who knows me knows my daughter is my kryptonite.”