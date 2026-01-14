Soulja Boy Explains Why His Sneakers Were So Big In Viral Club Video: “My Toes Hurt”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy went viral for wearing oversized Air Force 1s at a club, explaining he sized up from 9 to 10 because his toes were hurting.

Soulja Boy found himself at the center of internet comedy gold this weekend after a viral video showed him dancing at a Miami club while wearing what appeared to be comically oversized Nike Air Force 1s.

The rapper, who was vibing to “No Hands” by Waka Flocka Flame, Wale, and Roscoe Dash, became an instant meme when someone decided to film his feet instead of enjoying the party.

The footage, which surfaced over the weekend, showed the “Crank That” hitmaker doing his signature moves while his sneakers looked like they could house a small family.

But Soulja Boy wasn’t about to let the internet clown him without an explanation. Taking to social media for a live response, the rapper initially tried to deflect the situation with humor.

“I usually wear a size 9. I need a 10 because my toes hurt. The size 9 kept making my toes hurt. The size 9s, they were making my toes hurt, so let me get a 10. Why a n#### in the club recording my feet anyway?” he explained during his livestream.

Souja Boy expressed his frustration with whoever chose to focus on his footwear rather than the party atmosphere.

“F### is you staring at my feet for in the club, n####, damn. My toes was hurting n####. I had a size 9 on, my toes was hurting. I went and got a size 10. I didn’t know they looked like that. What you want me to do? I had skinny jeans on that make them look a little bigger.”

Soulja Boy’s explanation actually makes perfect sense from a comfort standpoint, though the visual result was undeniably hilarious. The combination of sizing up for toe relief and wearing fitted jeans created an optical illusion that made his Air Force 1s look absolutely massive.

The rapper seemed genuinely surprised by how large his shoes appeared in the video, admitting he had no idea they would look so oversized.