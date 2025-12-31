Stefon Diggs Accused Of Smacking, Strangling Female Chef In Beef Over Pay

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stefon Diggs charged with felony strangulation after allegedly choking his personal chef during pay dispute at his Massachusetts home.

Stefon Diggs finds himself at the center of serious criminal allegations as disturbing new details surface from a Dedham Police Department report regarding his December 2 arrest.

The New England Patriots star wide receiver now faces felony strangulation charges and misdemeanor assault and battery charges following an incident at his Massachusetts home.

According to the police report obtained by Boston 25 News, Stefon Diggs allegedly placed his hands around his personal chef’s neck during a heated dispute over unpaid wages, causing the victim to struggle for breath and feel lightheaded.

The chef told investigators she experienced “the effect of strangulation” and feared she “could have blacked out” during the December 2nd confrontation that occurred just one day after the Patriots defeated the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

The victim, who worked for Diggs since July 2025, initially hesitated to press charges “due to his fame” but later provided a detailed statement to police describing the alleged assault.

She claimed that Diggs owed her at least one month’s pay and that their employment agreement required weekly payments, though she had been receiving monthly payments instead. Text messages included in the police report show the escalating tension between Diggs and his chef over the money dispute.

“You will be paying me out for the season & the money you said you would give me,” the victim wrote to Diggs.

His response was defiant: “I don’t gotta do a mf thing…You can get whoever you want. You got my address, tell them come take the money.”

The chef told police that during their confrontation, Diggs not only grabbed her neck but also smacked her, leaving her with pain and difficulty swallowing afterward. She described feeling scared for her safety during the alleged attack and said she left her position immediately following the incident.

After the alleged assault, the victim told police she received messages from Diggs asking her to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Police documented multiple attempts to contact Diggs after the report was filed, and his attorney, Michael DiStefano, has requested that the court impound and seal the case details.

Diggs’ legal team has mounted an aggressive defense against the accusations. Attorney David Meier called the allegations “unsubstantiated and uncorroborated,” claiming they stem from an “employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction.”

The Patriots organization released a statement supporting their star player, saying Diggs “categorically denies the allegations” and that the team will “cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL.”

The timing of these charges creates additional pressure for the 31-year-old receiver, who signed a lucrative three-year, $63.5 million contract with New England in March 2025. This season, he has recorded 82 receptions for 970 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Patriots secure their first AFC East division title since 2019.

The legal troubles come amid a highly publicized relationship with rapper Cardi B, with whom he welcomed a baby boy in November 2025. The couple went public with their romance earlier this year, and Cardi B was recently spotted cheering Diggs on as he earned a $500,000 contract bonus by reaching 80 receptions this season.

Diggs is scheduled for arraignment on January 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game.