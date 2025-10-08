Stefon Diggs Hit With Assault Allegations & Accusations Of Silencing Ex

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stefon Diggs was accused by Mulan Hernandez of assault and coercion while both parties continue to deny each other’s explosive claims.

Stefon Diggs is at the center of a legal firestorm after Basketball Wives star Mulan Hernandez accused the New England Patriots wide receiver of assault and coercion tied to a June 2024 incident at his apartment.

In a counterclaim filed April 7 in a Texas court, the 24-year-old reality TV personality alleges Diggs punched her in the back of the head during a confrontation on June 7, resulting in a concussion diagnosed that same day.

She also claims the NFL star scrambled to bury the incident by pressuring her to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Hernandez says Diggs “mounted an effort to induce [Hernandez] into signing a non-disclosure agreement so that Diggs’ malicious and egregious act would be kept from the NFL and from public view.”

She alleges he “frantically” flew his personal assistant to Houston to push the NDA.

Hernandez is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages for medical costs, emotional distress and physical injuries.

Diggs, 31, has denied all wrongdoing and filed his own lawsuit in February, claiming he was the one attacked.

He described their relationship as casual and said Hernandez showed up to his apartment around 6 A.M. with a friend, Brianna Mack, after a night of partying.

“Hernandez burst through the bathroom and into the gaming room, visibly intoxicated and upset,” his lawsuit states. “[Diggs] told Hernandez to leave, but she refused.”

Stefon Diggs Brands Assault Allegations Attempt To Extort Him

Diggs claims Hernandez damaged his property, including a $130,000 watch and a gaming console, and punched him in the chest several times. He also says she threatened him with a weapon. He maintains he only acted in self-defense.

His legal team argues the entire situation is a money grab.

“Said simply, [Diggs] brings this case because he will not be victimized by the attempts of defendants to extort money from him,” his attorney stated. “It is defendants who are liable to [Diggs], not the other way around.”

The wide receiver also claims both Hernandez and Mack “tried to use their newly spun tale to extort millions of dollars from [Diggs].”

The case is ongoing in Texas. Meanwhile, Diggs recently made headlines for another reason — he and rapper Cardi B revealed they are expecting a child together.

Stefon Diggs was asked about having a baby with Cardi B 👶



"Baby rumors true?"



"I won't talk too much about my personal life but I heard about it."



(Via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/IOzGXP3kjx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2025