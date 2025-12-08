Stefon Diggs “Prepares For War” With New Furniture Line Launch As Cardi B Cheers Him On

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stefon Diggs launched his SI VIS PACEM brand at Art Basel as Cardi B praised his new furniture line and his family looked on.

Stefon Diggs launched his furniture and lifestyle brand SI VIS PACEM at Miami Art Basel over the weekend.

The New England Patriots wide receiver got public support from his girlfriend, Cardi B, who posted “Proud of you… designed by Stefon Diggs” on her Instagram story.

The 32-year-old NFL star’s brand name comes from the Latin phrase “Si vis pacem, para bellum,” meaning “if you want peace, prepare for war.” Diggs had been working on the project for months before the Miami launch.

Cardi B attended the showcase with Diggs’ mother, showing strong family support for his business venture. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on November 14.

The furniture launch happened during Diggs’ birthday weekend. Cardi threw him a lavish 32nd birthday party in Miami to celebrate his November 29 birthday. She sang Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” as he blew out his candles.

On the field, Diggs continues performing well for New England after recovering from a season-ending ACL tear with Houston last year. He’s played in all 13 games this season, appearing on 55 percent of the Patriots’ offensive plays.

The Maryland product has been one of New England’s most reliable weapons while providing veteran leadership.

The furniture brand represents Diggs’ first major business venture outside football.