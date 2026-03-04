Stefon Diggs Released By Patriots After Super Bowl Collapse, Legal Turmoil & Cardi B Split

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Stefon Diggs has been released by the Patriots after encountering a cascade of difficulties, including a breakup with Cardi B.

Stefon Diggs has been released by the New England Patriots on Wednesday (March 4) after a tumultuous season that included a disappointing Super Bowl performance and multiple legal battles.

The Patriots’ decision to release Diggs centered on financial obligations.

The organization faced a $6 million roster bonus scheduled to vest on March 13, combined with his $20.6 million base salary, creating a $26.5 million cap hit.

Rather than absorb these costs, the team elected to part ways with the receiver who had delivered 1,013 receiving yards during the regular season.

Diggs released a statement expressing gratitude for his time in New England: “THANK YOU for a hell of a year. We family forever.”

Stefon Diggs shared a message on social media thanking the Patriots.



Diggs played one season in New England. https://t.co/xz4L6L5pHz pic.twitter.com/jB2eiwCzyh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 4, 2026

The Patriots announced they would pursue upgrades at the receiver position through free agency rather than rebuild around the veteran.

During Super Bowl LX on February 8, Diggs caught just three passes for 37 yards as the Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks 29-13 in Santa Clara, California.

The veteran receiver remained largely invisible throughout the contest, with his first catch arriving in the second quarter and his final reception coming late in the game for 26 yards.

A high-profile breakup with rapper Cardi B has also left him navigating one of the most challenging periods of his career.

Diggs and Cardi B, who welcomed a baby boy in November 2025, ended their relationship immediately following the Super Bowl loss.

He is also facing lawsuits and criminal charges. Just days before the Super Bowl, Diggs was hit with felony charges of strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault allegations.

Diggs pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment hearing.