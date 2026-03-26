Suspected Rihanna Shooter Pleads Not Guilty, Judge Reads Her “Riot Act”

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz faced serious charges after prosecutors said her alleged attack placed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s household in immediate danger

Rihanna faced gunfire in Beverly Hills and now a Florida has woman pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges after bullets struck a trailer where the singer and A$AP Rocky were staying.

A newly released police report outlined frightening moments inside the household as prosecutors say Ivanna Lisette Ortiz allegedly fired multiple rounds toward the property while the A$AP Rocky and their children were present.

Authorities told the Associated Press no injuries were reported despite the severity of the incident.

Ortiz, a 35 year old Orlando resident with no prior criminal history, entered not guilty pleas Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court to attempted murder along with more than a dozen additional felony charges. If convicted on all counts she could face life in prison.

Investigators said Ortiz arrived near the Beverly Hills area residence on March 8 in a white Tesla before allegedly pointing an AR-15 style rifle from the vehicle and firing at least 20 rounds toward the home and a neighboring property.

According to the police report, Rihanna told detectives she was sitting near a window inside the Airstream trailer parked in the driveway when she heard loud metallic banging sounds. After noticing bullet damage to the trailer window she immediately woke A$AP Rocky.

Rocky later told investigators Rihanna alerted him to the danger as he slept in the rear section of the trailer.

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Two rounds struck the trailer’s reinforced window but failed to penetrate the glass while another reportedly hit the exterior. The couple reportedly dropped to the floor before running into the main residence where their three children, Rihanna’s mother and staff members were located.

Authorities said a bullet hole was later discovered on the exterior of a nursery where the children were staying with a nanny. The nanny reportedly told police she initially did not realize the sounds were gunfire.

Investigators documented at least 10 bullet impacts across gates and walls along with fragments recovered from the front porch area. A neighboring residence was also struck during the incident.

Ortiz faces 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm tied to the individuals present along with three additional counts related to shooting at occupied dwellings.

After her arrest Ortiz briefly addressed investigators before requesting legal counsel.

“Can I say one sentence?” she said. “I would like to say that I wasn’t attempting murder. But that’s all I wanted to say.”

Prosecutors argued she presents a serious public safety risk. Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott described the allegations in stark terms.

“This case involves a dangerous, deliberate shooting into occupied homes,” Bott said. “This is the kind of conduct that could easily have resulted in multiple homicides.”

Authorities said Ortiz was arrested hours later inside her vehicle where police allegedly recovered the rifle, additional ammunition and a wig prosecutors believe was intended as a disguise.

Court records show Ortiz worked as a licensed speech pathologist for more than a decade. A judge granted a request preventing her from practicing in California as the case proceeds.

Officials have not publicly identified a motive or confirmed any connection between Ortiz and Rihanna. Prosecutors also confirmed they are reviewing Ortiz’s social media activity in the days leading up to the shooting as the investigation continues.