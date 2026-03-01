Swizz Beatz Faces Double Financial Battle With IRS & 1MDB Lawsuit

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Swizz Beatz accumulated over $5.7 million in federal tax debt while defending against 1MDB corruption allegations in court.

Swizz Beatz owes the Internal Revenue Service more than $5.7 million in unpaid federal taxes while simultaneously battling a separate $7.3 million lawsuit connected to the 1MDB corruption scandal.

The Grammy-winning producer received his latest tax lien in January 2026 for $1,242,984 in unpaid 2024 income taxes, the New York Post reports.

Combined with outstanding liens totaling $4,482,273 for his 2022 and 2023 filings, the 47-year-old music mogul faces a staggering $5,725,257 federal tax bill.

Swizz Beatz’s business manager, Jeffrey Feinman, called the tax debt “old news” and claimed “there are certain issues under dispute” while the producer works toward resolution.

Alicia Keys remains unnamed in any of the tax liens against her husband of 14 years.

The Bronx-born producer’s financial troubles extend beyond tax issues into federal court proceedings related to the massive 1MDB Malaysian corruption scandal.

A federal judge denied Swizz Beatz’s motion to dismiss himself as a defendant in October 2025, forcing him to remain in litigation over $7.3 million allegedly connected to fugitive financier Jho Low.

Liquidators claim Swizz Beatz received the disputed funds through shell companies controlled by Low, the alleged mastermind behind the $7.65 billion 1MDB fraud.

Court documents reveal that the producer owned Andy Warhol’s “Round Jackie,” which Low allegedly gifted him in 2014 and that the Department of Justice later recovered as part of its 1MDB investigation.

The music executive has maintained his innocence regarding the 1MDB allegations, with his attorneys stating all payments were received “without actual fraudulent intent.”

This marks the producer’s third major tax crisis since 2008, when he and former wife Mashonda Tifrere accumulated $2.6 million in federal liens across New York, Georgia and California.

He previously resolved a $655,785 IRS debt in 2016 for unpaid taxes from 2009, 2014 and 2015.

The producer has continued his expensive hobbies despite mounting legal costs, reportedly spending millions on more than 50 racing camels for his “Saudi Bronx” team competing in Middle Eastern races.