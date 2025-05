Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

SZA went off at internet critics on Wednesday (May 21) after seeing Megan Thee Stallion face renewed harassment tied to the Tory Lanez shooting case, calling out those who continue to question the court’s verdict.

“I’m actually SO shocked at the amount of ppl fully comfortable bullying a woman that’s proven to be a victim of assault,” SZA wrote on Instagram.

She followed up with even sharper words: “The density !!!!! I’m actually SO shocked at the amount of ppl fully comfortable bullying a woman that’s proven to be a victim of assault ??! Like out loud where other ppl can see you ?? Lmao u finna be stupid OUTLOUD ?”

The Grammy-winning singer left the comment under a viral video posted by Instagram user @theluncheonlawyer, a Georgia-based criminal defense attorney who questioned why so-called “new evidence” in the case was being presented at a press conference instead of in court.

The video referenced online debate over the 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion, who was shot in the foot after leaving a party in Los Angeles.

Lanez was convicted in 2022 and is currently serving a 10-year sentence. however, his legal team recently claimed they have new material suggesting Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris was the shooter and that Lanez tried to intervene.

The claims were accompanied by alleged ring camera footage and were backed by Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who called the case “politically motivated” and urged California Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue a pardon.

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Attempts To Pardon Tory Lanez

Megan responded on social media, writing, “At what point are you all going to stop making me relive being shot BY TORY!?”

She added, “FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, it was PROVEN IN COURT. There isn’t any new f###### evidence; you all have been repeating the same nonsense for years. TORY, PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE, you are a f###### demon.”

Her attorney, Alex Spiro, also weighed in, saying, “Tory Lanez was tried and found guilty by a jury of his peers, and his case was appropriately resolved through the judicial system. This is not a matter of politics — it is a case of a violent assault that was settled in a court of law.”

Despite the resurfaced claims, there is no indication that the court will revisit the case or that Lanez’s conviction will be overturned.

Lanez was sentenced in August 2023 after a jury found him guilty of three felony charges related to the shooting.