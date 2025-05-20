Tory Lanez Case Reignited As Congresswoman Says Panel Reviewing Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez’s conviction may be overturned as Rep. Anna Paulina Luna pushed for a review, citing racial bias and missing evidence.

Tory Lanez became the center of renewed legal and public scrutiny Monday (May 20) after Rep. Anna Paulina Luna announced that a new judicial panel has been seated to review the rapper’s controversial conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

The California Court of Appeals has consolidated Lanez’s direct appeal, habeas petition and successive habeas filing, signaling that oral arguments are on the horizon.

The move comes after Luna voiced strong concerns about the fairness of Lanez’s trial and sentencing.

“Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years, despite having no prior record, largely due to a firearm enhancement law now under scrutiny for racial bias. Black defendants face a 92% higher rate of this enhancement. That’s not justice. That’s discrimination,” Luna said.

🧵 Tory Lanez has filed a direct appeal, a habeas petition, and a successive habeas— all now consolidated by the California Court of Appeals. They have seated a panel. Oral arguments are coming. This case is far from over. Due process matters.



READ👇🏼 cc @CAgovernor — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) May 20, 2025

Tory Lanez was convicted in December 2022 for shooting Megan in both feet outside a Hollywood Hills party in July 2020.

He is currently serving a 10-year sentence in a California prison, where he was recently stabbed 14 times by another inmate.

Luna, a Republican congresswoman from Florida, said new evidence will be submitted to the court that could exonerate Lanez. She cited forensic inconsistencies and mishandled evidence as major red flags.

“Newly surfaced bodycam and medical records show Megan Thee Stallion initially claimed she stepped on glass. ER records show no bullet fragments on X-rays. Bullet fragments allegedly removed are now missing. Evidence handling was a disaster,” Luna said.

She also pointed to the lack of Lanez’s DNA on the weapon and magazine, and the absence of fingerprints.

“Justice isn’t served when due process is ignored, evidence is mishandled, and race plays a role in sentencing. Tory Lanez deserves a fair hearing—and if justice prevails, he deserves his freedom,” she added.

Luna criticized the prosecution for using Lanez’s rap lyrics and tattoos as evidence, calling it a violation of free speech protections. She also highlighted conflicting witness statements and immunity deals that clouded the case.

The forensic evidence in the Lanez case was deeply flawed:

– 0.01% chance his DNA was on the firearm

– 0% on the magazine

– No fingerprints

– DNA from 4 individuals found, Tory wasn’t a primary contributor

– Key gunshot residue tests never performed on others

This raises serious… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) May 20, 2025

Megan responded to the renewed push to overturn Lanez’s conviction with a furious TikTok post on Monday (May 19).

“At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying ? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY (sic)?”

She continued, “One min him/ yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn’t him oh okay… ?! I’m sick of this s**t LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!!”

The backlash against Megan reignited after Lanez’s legal team held a press conference following his prison stabbing, repeating the theory that Kelsey Harris, not Tory Lanez, shot the rapper.

Attorney Walter Roberts shared a statement from Bradley James, a former bodyguard for Harris, who claims he overheard Harris admit to firing the gun.

“Mr. James informed Unite the People that he was witness to the conversation Miss Harris had where she stated she had the gun, she fired it three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down,” causing the gun to fire two more times, according to Roberts.

The prison attack on Lanez has sparked a wave of support from some in the entertainment world. According to Luna, the rapper is in good spirits.

“Just spoke with Tory Lanez from inside prison. Despite being stabbed multiple times, his spirit remains unbroken—and he’s deeply grateful for the opportunity to prove his innocence,” Luna said.

Drake and Amber Rose shared a Change.org petition urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon Lanez.

Drake added “Come home soon,” words that may prove prophetic.