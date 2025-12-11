SZA Goes Off On Donald Trump’s White House Over ICE Video Use

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SZA condemned the Trump White House for using her song “Big Boys” in an ICE video, accusing officials of exploiting artists.

SZA is calling out the Trump-era White House after her song “Big Boys” was used in a social media video showcasing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detaining undocumented immigrants.

The clip, posted earlier this week by representatives tied to former President Donald Trump’s administration, featured the track, performed initially by SZA, during a December 2022 Saturday Night Live sketch.

The song, which humorously references “cuffing season”—a term describing short-term winter romances—was repurposed in the video with a caption that read, “We heard it’s cuffing szn. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America.”

The “Kill Bill” singer didn’t hold back in her response. Posting on X, formerly Twitter, she wrote, “White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring (sic).”

White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring 🫩 https://t.co/PIKoYEdn2y — SZA (@sza) December 10, 2025

Her longtime manager, Punch, echoed her frustration, writing, “Trying to provoke artist(s) to respond in order to help spread propaganda and political agendas is nasty business. Knock it off.”

In a statement to Variety, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson responded to the backlash by saying, “Thank you, SZA, for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America’s ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities.”

SZA isn’t alone in her criticism.

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter also condemned the administration after her song “Juno” was used in a similar ICE-themed video montage. “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” she posted online.

