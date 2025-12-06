SZA Headlines TDE’s Toy Drive Concert With Star Power

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SZA and Doechii will headline Top Dawg Entertainment’s 12th annual toy-drive concert on December 18 in Watts bringing Grammy energy to a hometown celebration.

SZA and Doechii are set to headline Top Dawg Entertainment’s 12th annual holiday concert on December 18 at Nickerson Gardens in Watts, California, bringing star power and Grammy wins to a community-driven event rooted in Hip-Hop and hometown pride.

The free concert, which swaps tickets for toy donations, will feature the full TDE lineup, including ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, and SiR, along with surprise guests.

The following day, TDE will host a community giveback event at the exact location, offering free services, including haircuts, family activities, and job resources for formerly incarcerated individuals.

The timing couldn’t be more aligned with both headliners riding major waves. SZA recently dropped her deluxe album Lana in December 2024 and announced the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, kicking off in April 2025.

The 19-date stadium trek marks her most extensive tour to date. She told GQ she’s already back in the studio, saying she “went right into some bullsh*t” after wrapping her last tour.

Meanwhile, Doechii enters 2025 on a high after winning the Grammy for Best Rap Album in February for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal.

She told Variety her debut album is coming in 2025 and will include live instrumentation—a move that signals her creative growth and confidence.

The annual holiday concert is more than just a show; it’s a tribute to TDE’s roots.

Nickerson Gardens, the public housing project where label founder Top Dawg, along with Jay Rock and Punch, grew up, has hosted the event since its beginning. Last year’s concert drew 10,000 people and resulted in $ 750,000 worth of donated toys and clothing.

While Kendrick Lamar’s departure earlier this year marked a shift for the label, SZA’s mainstream dominance and Doechii’s critical acclaim suggest TDE’s momentum is far from slowing.

Their presence at this year’s event not only highlights the label’s evolving identity but also its ongoing commitment to community impact. The community giveaway will take place on December 19 at Nickerson Gardens following the concert.