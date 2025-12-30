SZA Puts Cheeks On Full Display In Snowy Thong

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SZA stunned Instagram with a barely-there fur bikini video that had her followers sweating through the snow.

The R&B queen served up a whole lotta skin with a side of winter vibes, rocking a fuzzy white thong and matching fur boots while strutting through the snow like it was her personal runway. No caption needed. The video did all the talking.

She turned around, gave the camera a full view of the goods, and walked off like she knew exactly what she was doing. Spoiler: she did.

It’s not the first time SZA has flexed her body confidence, but this one had men losing it in the comments. Thirst levels? Maxed out. One user wrote, “This video cured my seasonal depression.” Another said, “This video cured my seasonal depression.”

If you’re not familiar, SZA’s been on a hot streak lately. Her album SOS continues to dominate, and she has been nominated for nine Grammys, including Album of the Year. But this post? This was strictly for the culture.

No promo. No brand deal. Just cheeks.. Chocolate Snow bunny SZA is now a whole mood.