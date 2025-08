Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The focus is on whether Blackburn’s AI-generated trainwreck ends up costing him — or his client — a fat check.

T.D. Jakes is coming for Tyrone Blackburn and he’s not playing—the megachurch mogul says Blackburn’s sloppy AI-generated court docs wasted his legal team’s time and now he wants nearly $76,000 back.

Jakes dropped a defamation suit on Duane Youngblood after the ex-pastor accused him of decades-old sexual abuse.

But when Blackburn, Youngblood’s lawyer, filed court documents, they were filled with fake cases, false info and errors — all thanks to some AI tool that clearly flunked law school.

The judge already held a hearing to figure out if Blackburn should get hit with sanctions.

Now Jakes’ legal team says they spent 140+ hours cleaning up the mess and want to get paid for it. In a new filing, they told the court they’re asking for $75,932.50 to cover the extra work.

The filing breaks it down — time spent reading through garbage filings, responding to nonsense claims and tracking down citations that don’t even exist.

Jakes’ team says their rates are solid, even with discounts and they only billed for hours tied to this AI disaster.

Jakes’ attorneys said the whole thing was a waste of time and money and they’re tired of dealing with “hallucinated” filings.

They want Blackburn or his client to cover the costs within 30 days if the judge signs off.

This whole thing is part of a bigger legal back-and-forth between Jakes and Youngblood, who’s accused him and his brother of abuse dating back to when Jakes was a pastor in West Virginia.

Jakes has denied everything and says it’s all a setup — even accusing Youngblood of trying to extort him for $6 million.

Youngblood’s lawyer tried to get the defamation case tossed, claiming it didn’t have enough detail. The court didn’t buy it.

Now the focus is on whether Blackburn’s AI-generated trainwreck ends up costing him — or his client — a fat check.