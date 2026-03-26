T.I. & Drumma Boy Doc Explores How Trap Changed Global Music Forever

T.I. and Drumma Boy’s trap music documentary premieres at the Atlanta Film Festival, celebrating the genre’s architects.

T.I. and Drumma Boy are bringing the real story of trap music to the big screen with a documentary short film that’s hitting the Atlanta Film Festival on April 25, and this isn’t just another music doc.

The project, directed by Christopher Scholar, explores how the architects who created the genre captivated the entire world and gave forgotten voices a platform to be heard.

Both T.I. and Drumma Boy serve as executive producers and stars, alongside DJ Toomp, Don Cannon, Young Dro, and several other legends who helped build the sound from the ground up.

T.I. broke it down in a statement, saying, “Look, man, before it was just a pop culture buzzword, the trap was our reality. It was survival. We took the struggle of life beneath the poverty line in the Crack Era, set it over some organs, snares, synths, hi-hats, and heavy 808s, and gave a voice to the voiceless. The Birth of Trap Music ain’t just a documentary, it’s our history. Period.”

Drumma Boy added his perspective, explaining that the project is bigger than just a documentary series.

“It’s a cultural time capsule,” he said. “I wanted to bring the architects, the innovators, and the voices of the streets together to tell the real story of how trap was born and how it changed music forever.”

Trap emerged from neighborhoods where opportunities were scarce, and entire generations were marked by poverty and policing.

Out of that pressure came a sound that carried both pain and possibility, reshaping the global music industry.

According to Variety, the documentary is an official selection at the Atlanta Film Festival, which marks a significant moment for the genre’s recognition in the film world.

The premiere screening is scheduled for March 29, 2026, at the Tara Theater in Atlanta, with the full festival run beginning April 25.

The film’s recognition at an Oscar-qualifying festival signals that trap music’s cultural impact continues to resonate far beyond the streets where it was born.