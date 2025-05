Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I. leaped offstage twice during a live show to defend his wife, Tiny Harris, after spotting a disturbance in the crowd.

T.I. abruptly halted his performance and jumped into the crowd not once but twice during a recent show after noticing something going down near his wife, Tiny Harris, who was standing close to the stage.

“Hey! What y’all doing?” he shouted mid-song, locking eyes with the area where Tiny appeared to be caught up in a situation. Though he initially tried to keep the show moving, telling the crowd to “chill out,” his focus never left her.

Moments later, the Atlanta rapper sprinted offstage, moving Tiny out of the way and appearing to confront someone directly. After a brief exchange, he returned to the mic, only to leap back into the crowd again shortly after.

When he finally got back onstage for good, he addressed the interruption head-on.

“That weren’t nothing but a minor intermission,” he told the audience. Then came the warning: “I’ll flip the table. Leave her alone.”

TI wasn’t playing about Tiny after confronting someone over her:



“Leave her alone… I’ll flip the table!” pic.twitter.com/7l0ze1iTNN — CelebRapInsider (@CelebRapInsider) April 30, 2025

The protective moment came as T.I and Tiny celebrated back-to-back legal wins.

On Wednesday (April 30), the R&B singer posted a trio of photos of the couple and praised their recent courtroom victories.

“Life has been lifing in a great way but I wanted to take the time to Thank God for fighting our battles,” she wrote. “For two wins back to back against Satan who was attempting to attack my family. However God said the victory is ours!!!”

The couple recently secured a $71 million jury award in a lawsuit against MGA Entertainment, the company behind the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls. T.I. and Tiny claimed the dolls copied the look and style of their girl group OMG Girlz without permission. The payout included $17.9 million in compensatory damages and $53.6 million in punitive damages.

It was a long legal road. After a mistrial and a loss in 2023, the couple finally prevailed in 2024. A federal judge upheld the full award in February 2025 after initially considering reducing it.

Meanwhile, a Los Angeles judge dismissed Sabrina Peterson’s defamation lawsuit against T.I. and Tiny Harris in March, citing her failure to prosecute the case after four years of delays.