T.I. & Tiny Harris Score $53M Victory As Judge Reinstates OMG Girlz Lawsuit Award 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A judge reinstated $53.6 million in damages awarded to T.I., Tiny Harris, and the OMG Girlz in their lawsuit against MGA’s O.M.G. dolls.

T.I., Tiny Harris and the OMG Girlz are celebrating after a California federal judge reportedly reinstated the $53.6 million in punitive damages originally awarded in their copyright infringement lawsuit against O.M.G. Doll’s toy company MGA.

A jury previously awarded the entertainers a staggering $71 million in compensatory damages after winning their long-standing legal battle with the toy giant. The couple celebrated the victory as a win “for the culture,” but a later ruling reduced the award amount, potentially to $17 million.

However, according to Tiny, the judge changed their mind and rescinded the ruling. The singer took to Instagram on Monday (February 3) with a filing from U.S. District Court Judge James V. Selna, upholding the original $53.6 million in punitive damages alongside $17.9 million in compensatory damages.

“Upon consideration of the evidence,” the filing read, “the Courts grants disgorgement of profits of $17,872,252 under common law misappropriation, and affirms the jury’s award of punitive damages of $53,616,759.”

Tiny Harris Thanks Legal Team Amid OMG Girlz Victory

“Don’t play with God’s children!” Tiny wrote on the post. “So thankful & grateful to our amazing law team.”

T.I. and Tiny won the OMG Girlz lawsuit back in September 2024, although the case lasted several years, with the initial complaint filed in 2020.

Tiny formed the OMG Girlz group that included her daughter Zonnique Pullins in 2009. T.I. and Tiny alleged that MGA’s L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls violated the intellectual property rights of their teen girl group OMG Girlz.

A jury ruled that 15 of the dolls infringed on the group’s trade dress, name, image or likeness. The couple was awarded $17.9 million in compensatory damages and $53.6 million in punitive damages.

This was the third trial in the case, with previous trials resulting in a mistrial and a win for MGA that was later overturned. MGA Entertainment denied the allegations and called the lawsuit a “money grab.”