T.I. On Kanye West: He Just Stopped Reading The Room

The Hustle Gang leader reflects on working with Ye.

Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Kanye “Ye” West have been collaborating on music since the 2000s decade. Since that time, both Hip Hop stars have dealt with public challenges that nearly marred their respective careers.

Specifically, Kanye West lost deals with billion-dollar corporations after the musician/designer publicly embraced Nazism. Ye also angered many of his fans by parroting anti-Black talking points used by white supremacists.

T.I. sat down with The Breakfast Club radio show to discuss the 20th anniversary of his second studio album Trap Muzik. The conversation included Tip reflecting on working with West for the “Doin’ My Job” track.

“Kanye was cool as hell. I ain’t even gonna cap. Kanye was more conversational. He read the room a lot better,” the Grand Hustle Records founder told The Breakfast Club hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God.

He continued, “It feels like Ye got to a point where he just stopped reading the room and just gave everything everywhere.” T.I. went on to recall West’s excitement while playing him records like “Through the Wire,” “Jesus Walks,” and “All Falls Down” for the first time.

T.I. is not the only Hip Hop veteran to share his thoughts about Kanye West in recent weeks. The Lox rapper Jadakiss suggested the modern-day version of Ye is no longer “awesome.”

N.W.A member Ice Cube also spoke about Kanye West during an interview with Piers Morgan. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer pushed back on West claiming Cube somehow inspired his antisemitic remarks.

Additionally, Travis Scott brought out Kanye West at his concert in Italy’s Circus Maximus stadium on August 7. The Utopia album creator told the Rome crowd, “There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West.”

Ye produced “Doin’ My Job” off T.I.’s Trap Muzik and other songs by the Atlanta resident. They also provided verses for the posse cut “Swagga Like Us” alongside fellow Hip Hop heavyweights Jay-Z and Lil Wayne. The Grammy-winning “Swagga Like Us” lives on Tip’s 2008 album Paper Trail.