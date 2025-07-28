EXCLUSIVE: T.I. Ready For Fight Over “Situationships” Says Word Shouldn’t Have Protection

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I. denied trademark infringement claims over his film “Situationships,” arguing the term is too generic.

T.I. pushed back in federal court this week over a legal battle involving his upcoming film and the disputed use of the word “Situationships,” arguing that the term isn’t protected.

The Atlanta rapper and his company, Grand Hustle Films, are being sued by Cylia Senii, creator of a 2016 web series also titled “Situationships,” who claims the film infringes on her trademark.

Senii’s series originally aired on YouTube and later expanded to platforms like BET Digital and Amazon Prime. She says she’s been developing the concept into a TV and film project since 2019.

In their legal response filed in the Southern District of New York, T.I.’s attorneys denied the bulk of Senii’s accusations.

They claim the term “Situationships” is too generic to be protected and argue that Senii hasn’t proven exclusive ownership or widespread recognition of the brand.

T.I.’s legal team also challenged the venue, stating that Georgia is the appropriate jurisdiction since most of the parties and witnesses are based there.

They further argued that the use of the title was not intended to confuse the public or profit off Senii’s work.

The defense raised several legal defenses, including that Senii waited too long to assert her rights and that the phrase “Situationships” merely describes a common relationship dynamic, not a distinctive brand.

They also insisted that T.I. and his company acted without malicious intent, as they never actually used the word, since the film hasn’t been titled or released.

Senii’s lawsuit, filed earlier this year, accuses T.I. and Grand Hustle Films of trademark infringement, unfair competition and civil conspiracy. She is seeking financial damages and a court order preventing the film’s release under the contested name.

Senii sent a cease-and-desist letter to T.I. in December 2024 after learning about the film. She also opposed his trademark applications, one of which was denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in May 2025 due to potential confusion with her existing brand.

A federal judge in New York sided with Senii in July 2025, issuing a preliminary injunction that bars T.I. and his company from promoting or distributing the film under the “Situationships” title while the case proceeds.

The case remains active in federal court, with both sides preparing for a possible trial.