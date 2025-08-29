T.I. & Tiny’s Son King Harris Plans To Be “Bigger Than Michael Jackson”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 21-year-old rapper sared his bold ambition to surpass Michael Jackson’s legacy during a podcast with Reginae Carter while reflecting on fatherhood and artistry.

King Harris set social media abuzz earlier this week during an appearance on Reginae Carter’s Heir Time podcast, where he revealed he’s aiming to eclipse the legacy of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

The 21-year-old rapper and son of T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris didn’t hold back when asked about his long-term goals.

“So, my goal is to be bigger than Michael Jackson,” Harris said, prompting Carter to laugh in disbelief. “That’s my boy since I was a toddler,” he added, before pivoting to his own son, King Jr., whom he described as a “Bob Marley type.”

Harris acknowledged the ambition is lofty. “So that goal is just to keep me pushing,” he said. “But my ‘heir time’ is just going to be being a father, an entrepreneur, taking risks just spending time with my family, man, and just making memories and doing the things I enjoy for as long as I can do them.”

Earlier in the episode, Harris named Jackson in his top three “dead or alive” artists, alongside the late XXXTENTACION and Young Thug.

“I need Michael Jackson ‘cause it’s like, bro, you’ll learn so much from that future,” he told Carter. “Take the future out. Just give me the studio session. Just let me come to the studio with Michael for a week or a month straight just to see what he do, just to pick up on game and learn and stuff like that.”

Harris’s aspirations come with a heavy legacy. His father is one of Southern rap’s most influential figures. With a career spanning over two decades, T.I. has released multiple platinum albums, earned three Grammy Awards and 19 nominations and helped pioneer the trap music movement. His business ventures, including a restaurant with Killer Mike, and acting roles have further solidified his status as a cultural mainstay.