Tank Wakes Up To Burglary Nightmare As Criminals Strike His Residence

Tank woke up to every celebrity’s worst nightmare when three hooded thieves broke into his Los Angeles home early Thursday morning.

The R&B singer’s alarm company contacted police around 4 A.M. after detecting suspicious activity at his residence, but the intruders had already vanished by the time officers arrived on the scene.

Security cameras captured the entire break-in as the trio made their way through Tank’s property wearing hoodies to conceal their identities.

The burglars managed to steal at least one watch before fleeing the scene, though law enforcement sources tell TMZ they weren’t able to make off with much else.

Tank joins a growing list of celebrities who’ve become targets in what appears to be an organized wave of high-profile home invasions.

Just months ago, in November 2025, Real Housewives stars Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke both had their homes burglarized on the same weekend while they were attending BravoCon in Las Vegas.

The “Maybe I Deserve” hitmaker has been keeping busy with his Broadway debut in the Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen and recently released his new single “Control.”

His latest projects have kept him in the spotlight, which security experts say makes celebrities more vulnerable to targeted crimes.

During a recent interview, Tank discussed his career evolution and stepping into new creative territories.

“I’m ready for this curtain call,” he said about his Broadway debut. “This is about showing different sides of who I am as an artist and pushing boundaries in ways people haven’t seen before.”

The break-in follows a disturbing pattern of celebrity home invasions that have plagued Los Angeles over the past year. NFL players, reality TV stars and musicians have all fallen victim to what authorities believe are organized crime rings targeting high-profile individuals based on their social media posts and public appearances.

Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado quarterback, had his home ransacked in under 12 minutes while he was away from the property. The FBI has linked several of these burglaries to Chilean crime organizations that specifically target wealthy Americans.

Tank’s representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment about the incident or whether additional security measures will be implemented at his residence. Police are reviewing the surveillance footage and investigating leads in the case.

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened a formal burglary investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact detectives immediately.